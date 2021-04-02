Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 97,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.38% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43,154 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 227,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 60,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MIRM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Shares of MIRM opened at $20.60 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $626.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.70). As a group, analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

