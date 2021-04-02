Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $37,000 in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000.

NYSE:BHK opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $16.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

