Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 160.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.62.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 48,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,430.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 432,119 shares of company stock valued at $153,754,441 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $326.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 418.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.54. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

