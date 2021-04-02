Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 36,236 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,042,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,612,000 after purchasing an additional 96,276 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 17,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $235.41 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $236.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.27.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

