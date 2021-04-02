Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Issues Earnings Results

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%.

CWCO opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

