Chewy, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Chewy in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.65.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $82.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of -192.34 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,402.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,986. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 120,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $11,738,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,286 shares in the company, valued at $23,602,596.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,082 shares of company stock valued at $36,453,004. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,209,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $22,318,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 11,082.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

