8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Reaches $0.0143 on Top Exchanges

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 31.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $4.45 million and $3.77 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 142.5% higher against the dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001380 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002702 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001756 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EXEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.