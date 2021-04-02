Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Short Interest Update

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.41. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.79.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $445,854.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,439.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $467,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,415.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,502 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at $3,652,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 53.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth about $504,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

