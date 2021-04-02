6,892 Shares in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Purchased by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 272,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

FT opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Franklin Universal Trust Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

