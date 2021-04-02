311 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Acquired by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $177.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.89. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $133.31 and a 1-year high of $180.49.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

