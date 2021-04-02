Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Omnicell by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $134.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.56 and a 200 day moving average of $109.61.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

