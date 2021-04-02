Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,946 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,474 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,689,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,930,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,392 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

NYSE BHC opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

