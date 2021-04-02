Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. UBS Group downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gabelli raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.48.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

