EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 569 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,117,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,867,000 after acquiring an additional 61,173 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,441,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $174.46 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $136.06 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.70 and its 200-day moving average is $161.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 109.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

