EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327 shares of company stock worth $587,629 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $189.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.69 and a 1 year high of $193.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

