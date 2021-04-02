EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $75.02 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

