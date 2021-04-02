Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $8.01 Million Investment in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,005,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in TC Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 178,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 507,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.72.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $46.81 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.55.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 81.41%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

