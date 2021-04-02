Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $38,000 Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. First American Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,508,000 after buying an additional 141,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRSP. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.94.

CRSP stock opened at $119.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.16.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $4,273,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,989 shares in the company, valued at $43,372,659.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,856 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

