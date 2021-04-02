IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,796,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,004,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $736,151,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $242.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.93. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $250.02. The stock has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.74.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

