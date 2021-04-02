Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $474.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.85.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

