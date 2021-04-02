Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

MU stock opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average of $70.44. The company has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,159 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

