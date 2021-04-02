Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Terri A. Morrical Sells 600 Shares

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $52,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,018.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $89.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $90.33.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 29.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Neogen by 336.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the third quarter worth about $677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Neogen by 33.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

