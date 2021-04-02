IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $491,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU opened at $92.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.44. The company has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

