Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,361 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in HP by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,842 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in HP by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 350,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 165,255 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $32.14.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

