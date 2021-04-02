Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases New Position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMU. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 503.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 54,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMU stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $4.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

