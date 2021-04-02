Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Tops One Day Volume of $714,295.00

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market cap of $28.55 million and approximately $714,295.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Microsoft token can now be purchased for about $252.38 or 0.00424084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00064118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.54 or 0.00325208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.82 or 0.00742409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00089125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00048210 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00030308 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 113,128 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Microsoft Token Trading

