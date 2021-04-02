Flamingo Reaches Market Capitalization of $128.35 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 85.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $128.35 million and approximately $90.71 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo token can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001438 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00064118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $193.54 or 0.00325208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.82 or 0.00742409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00089125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00048210 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00030308 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flamingo Token Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Flamingo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.