Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Short Interest Up 31.3% in March

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,920,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 8,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

NYSE GLW opened at $43.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49. Corning has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,304.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

