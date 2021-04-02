Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Up 30.9% in March

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,500 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 361,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 52,318 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 4th quarter valued at $1,598,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerald by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerald during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EEX opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.93. Emerald has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.99.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

