Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,327 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IOVA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.