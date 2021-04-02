WCM Investment Management LLC Has $8.99 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trex by 16,334.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Trex by 85.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Trex by 721.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 145,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 127,700 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Trex by 217.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 88,136 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.28.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

