GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRCLF opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. GrainCorp has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $4.04.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

