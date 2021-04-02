Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $44.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 16.6% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $44,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $82.12 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

