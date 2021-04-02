Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $209.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $121.86 and a 12-month high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

