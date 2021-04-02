Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,098 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.5% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,046 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,480,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,262,000 after buying an additional 568,166 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,725,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,684,000 after buying an additional 408,585 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,434,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,699,000 after buying an additional 233,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,241,000 after buying an additional 1,355,424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $51.59 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

