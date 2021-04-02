Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Get Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PZD opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average is $70.76. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 12-month low of $34.93 and a 12-month high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.