WCM Investment Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,357 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Penumbra worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Penumbra by 561.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 200.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 16.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $274.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.97. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.23 and a 12-month high of $314.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,015.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $872,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,439.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total value of $2,558,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,403,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,115 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,197 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.29.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.