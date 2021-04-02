WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,505,000 after buying an additional 948,514 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,706,000 after purchasing an additional 74,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,234,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,318,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,709,000 after purchasing an additional 53,277 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 17.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $46.52 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.24 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

