WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 51 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $17,178,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in IDEX by 24.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.40.

IDEX stock opened at $212.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.43 and a 200-day moving average of $193.12. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

