WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LECO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,862,000 after buying an additional 727,921 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $83,998,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,693,000 after buying an additional 72,963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,919,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,667,000 after buying an additional 53,710 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

NASDAQ LECO opened at $123.71 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $129.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.