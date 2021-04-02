Truist Financial Corp Acquires 75,523 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 75,523 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Skyworks Solutions worth $23,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 9,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,758,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $187.70 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.76.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

