Intellectus Partners LLC Takes Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,406,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,013,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,967,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,353,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $80,577,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,470,294 shares of company stock worth $140,852,304 over the last 90 days.

RLAY opened at $36.20 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $64.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.