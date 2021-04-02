Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 2,128 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 183.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,190,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $919,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,004,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNK opened at $108.64 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.47 and its 200 day moving average is $108.19.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

