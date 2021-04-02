Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 613 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.30. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $64.71 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

