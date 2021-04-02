Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 125 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $406.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.89 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.67.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWW. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

