Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.17 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,841,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.13.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $145.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.19 and a 200-day moving average of $114.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $166.14.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

