Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,760 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,058,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,180,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,456,000 after buying an additional 98,718 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,468,000 after buying an additional 137,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,278,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $42,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

NYSE BOH opened at $91.01 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.24.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $164.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.