The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 948.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 334,819 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

NYSE:HIG opened at $68.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.