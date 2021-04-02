Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $16.40 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,017 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $16,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In related news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

