Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $17.37 Million Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $17,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HHC opened at $97.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.37 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.01. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $49,931.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $228,085.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,516,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,132,855.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HHC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

